Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (HKEX:1398) Price Target Decreased by 8.02% to 4.29

The average one-year price target for Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (HKEX:1398) has been revised to 4.29 / share. This is an decrease of 8.02% from the prior estimate of 4.66 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.06 to a high of 5.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.41% from the latest reported closing price of 3.78 / share.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Maintains 8.71% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.71%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industrial & Commercial Bank of China. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1398 is 0.51%, an increase of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 3,403,475K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 459,410K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500,630K shares, representing a decrease of 8.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1398 by 3.52% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 304,220K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 220,682K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224,321K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1398 by 2.58% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 176,953K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184,464K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1398 by 1.09% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 115,591K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,790K shares, representing an increase of 37.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1398 by 30.92% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

