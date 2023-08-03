Industrial & Commercial Bank of China - ADR (IDCBY) Price Target Decreased by 8.34% to 9.99

The average one-year price target for Industrial & Commercial Bank of China - ADR (OTC:IDCBY) has been revised to 9.99 / share. This is an decrease of 8.34% from the prior estimate of 10.90 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.68 to a high of 10.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.49% from the latest reported closing price of 9.56 / share.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China - ADR Declares $0.84 Dividend

On June 22, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.84 per share. Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 will receive the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.87 per share.

At the current share price of $9.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.84%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industrial & Commercial Bank of China - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDCBY is 0.29%, an increase of 175.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 139.25% to 430K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Old Mission Capital holds 269K shares.

DAINX - Dunham International Stock Fund holds 69K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 20.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDCBY by 13.02% over the last quarter.

Henry James International Management holds 34K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDCBY by 91,427.17% over the last quarter.

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 34K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDCBY by 22.30% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

