Industrial Chips Are in Rally Mode—5 Ways to Play

Industrial chips are surging, with many names hitting long-term or record highs in mid-to-late April 2026. The surge is due to accelerating demand and evidence that a multi-year supercycle is more than just a dream. The supercycle is underpinned by inventory normalization and end-market improvement, with all vectors driven by AI, and it has many years left to run.

Among the critical details is that AI spending is spilling over from GPUs and CPUs into the connections, interfaces, and power-control units needed to connect them into clusters, racks, and AI-capable data centers. This supercycle isn’t driven by a single factor but by a global upgrade cycle in which legacy devices are being replaced with newer, high-functioning, AI-compatible edge computing devices.

#1 Texas Instruments: Ubiquitous Across the Tech World

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) analog and industrial chips may not be found in 100% of products globally, but they could be, and that’s the point. The company offers more than 80,000 individual semiconductor products, providing solutions ranging from simple computing to advanced sensing, power-control, and signal-processing units. The company's Q1 2026 earnings report confirmed its position, with revenue growth accelerating and outpacing MarketBeat’s consensus estimate, driven by strength in data centers and AI-related businesses, and guidance coming in well above forecasts.

Among the critical details was the impact of earnings on analysts' sentiment. Analysts immediately increased price targets and ratings, pointing to the sustainability of the Q1 trend. While datacenter buildout underpins results now, that strength is expected to continue, and other strengths are expected to be revealed. They include additional layers within the datacenter buildout, along with the ripple effect as data centers lead to new models, new models to inference, and inference to edge AI and internet of things (IoT) functionality, a scenario that will play out over the course of years. Analysts' trends are positive, with the consensus price target edging higher after the report and fresh price targets pushing into the $330 range.

#2 Analog Devices Accelerates on Guidance Beat, Guidance Is Likely Cautious

Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) is another major player in industrial semiconductors, ranking second for market cap. Its products bridge the gap between physical and digital worlds, converting analog inputs into actionable data. Among the critical takeaways is that end-market normalization was accelerating as of its Q1 earnings report, and the guidance is likely to be cautious in hindsight.

Other critical details regarding ADI stock include its cash flow and capital return. The company is a cash-flow machine, paying a reliable dividend and aggressively buying back shares. Catalysts in 2026 include outperformance, improving cash flow and the potential to accelerate buybacks. Thirty-one analysts rate ADI stock as a Moderate Buy and are raising their price targets to the $430 range, which would be a fresh all-time high if reached.

#3 Marvell: Structurally Important for AI Datacenters

Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) emerged as structurally important for AI data centers because its interconnect technology helps relieve data bottlenecks. Catalysts in 2026 include acquisitions and advancement of photonic capabilities, which is viewed as the next step in datacenter evolution. Quantum dot lasers, specifically, can provide data centers with the low-latency, high-speed connections AI needs while reducing cost and heat, which are both challenges for AI infrastructure.

The analysts’ consensus price target lags its stock price action as of late April, but all other trends are positive. The data reveals increasing coverage, a firming Moderate Buy rating, and a 78% Buy-side bias among 37 analysts. The consensus assumes fair value is near $122, but recent targets are more robust and point to fresh highs. Assuming industrial chip demand remains strong (as all indicators suggest), ADI’s bullish analyst trends will follow suit and keep the market moving higher. In the long term, segments such as automotive and consumer electronics will help sustain growth.

#4 Microchip Technology: Return to Growth With a Bang

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) is a critical player in the industrial chip landscape for its high-speed connectivity, timing, and power management chips. Highlights from its most recent earnings release include a return to growth and outperformance that point to acceleration in the current quarter. Analysts are forecasting acceleration to over 40% and significantly wider margins, with adjusted earnings expected to grow more than 300%.

Microchip Technologies, like the others on this list, pays a reliable dividend. It yields about 2.1%, and it is expected to increase annually. Analysts rate this stock a Moderate Buy; there is a 75% Buy-side bias among 26 analysts, and price targets have been rising in 2026, pointing to a 25% increase from critical resistance near all-time highs.

#5 onsemi: On Track With SiC Chips for High-Power Situations

onsemi (NASDAQ: ON) is a smaller chip supplier, but one well-positioned. It focuses on silicon-carbide (SiC) compound semiconductors, using them to build a range of power-control units and other devices for high-power situations. AI, edge computing, and IoT devices run on high power and are often in continuous use, making them more susceptible to degradation. SiC chips provide reliable performance and longer life at higher temperatures and are well-suited for these applications.

onsemi's Q4 2025 earnings release left the market wanting more. However, despite the quarterly business contraction, internal metrics and company guidance point to improvements in the upcoming year. The likely outcome is that guidance will be exceeded as critical segments return to growth, and by a wide margin. As it stands, the forecast is for mid-single-digit revenue growth and a wider margin. Analyst trends are bullish, including increasing coverage and a rising target range, pointing to another 15% upside relative to late April trading levels.

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