Industrial Bank of Korea to pay $35 million fine for violating anti-money laundering law--NY state

Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Industrial Bank of Korea will pay $35 million in fines to settle charges it violated New York state laws designed to thwart money laundering, a regulator said on Monday.

The payment resolves charges that IBK violated New York's Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering laws, according to Linda Lacewell, superintendent of New York's Department of Financial Services.

