Industrial Bank of Korea to pay $35 million fine for violating anti-money laundering law--NY state

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - Industrial Bank of Korea 024110.KS will pay $35 million in fines to settle charges it violated New York state laws designed to thwart money laundering, a regulator said on Monday.

The payment resolves charges that IBK violated New York's Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering laws, according to Linda Lacewell, superintendent of New York's Department of Financial Services.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

