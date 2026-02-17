Industrial, Automotive and Consumer Growth to Drive ADI's Q1 Earnings

Analog Devices ADI is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 18, and investor attention is firmly focused on ADI’s growth across its segments.

Analog Devices has been experiencing robust automotive, consumer electronics and industrial semiconductor SoCs that are likely to drive its top- and bottom-line results in the to-be-reported quarter.

Click here to know how ADI’s overall fiscal first-quarter results are likely to be.

Growth in the Automotive Segment to Propel ADI’s Top Line

The global automotive market is making a shift toward software-defined vehicles, driver assistance technology, electrification and infotainment integration, which will require ADI’s automotive analog and mixed signal chips. ADI will also gain traction in Battery Management Systems, Powertrain, Power ICs & Modules, MCUs & Processors, Sensors as the demand for electric vehicles is growing.

ADI’s automotive segment has contributed 29.7% of fiscal 2025 revenues from 20% in fiscal 2022. The company highlighted in its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings that its growth is being driven by higher content and share gains in Level 2+ ADAS systems globally, which include sensing, signal processing, connectivity, and functional safety power solutions. This trend is likely to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter.

Global Demand for Consumer Electronics to Support ADI

ADI is gaining from the growing market of personal and professional entertainment systems, led by the rise in demand for high-quality consumer electronics products with premium user interfaces, high-quality audio output for music and high-resolution image sensors. ADI’s consumer segment grew 18.8% year over year in fiscal 2025. This trend is likely to have helped ADI grow its top line.

ADI’s analog, digital and mixed signal processors are also benefiting from traction in modern consumer electronics products like portable hearables, wearables, gaming, augmented reality and virtual reality products that require high-performance integrated chips to deliver a feature-rich consumer experience with good battery management.

Traction in ADI’s Industrial Segment to Push Revenue Gains

ADI’s industrial segment is experiencing massive growth on the back of demand for its offerings across instrumentation, automation, health care, aerospace and defense robotic use cases and energy management businesses, as mentioned on the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 earnings call. The company reported 34.5% year-over-year growth in the industrial segment.

Energy transition demand among enterprises and institutions for grid management and battery storage systems to improve energy generation, transmission and distribution has also resulted in traction in ADI’s chips. This was further supported by strong demand for advanced sensors, mixed-signal and power solutions in aerospace and defence. These trends are likely to persist in the to-be-reported quarter, propelling ADI’s top-line growth.

Zacks Rank

ADI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Upcoming Releases

