Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (SEHK:1398) Price Target Increased by 6.05% to 4.10

The average one-year price target for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (SEHK:1398) has been revised to 4.10 / share. This is an increase of 6.05% from the prior estimate of 3.87 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.90 to a high of 5.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.09% from the latest reported closing price of 4.10 / share.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Maintains 8.03% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.03%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1398 is 0.47%, an increase of 3.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.45% to 3,392,028K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 460,687K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424,228K shares, representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1398 by 27.35% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 225,954K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194,765K shares, representing an increase of 13.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1398 by 30.36% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 193,980K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163,734K shares, representing an increase of 15.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1398 by 31.56% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 180,120K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176,953K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1398 by 13.07% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 136,731K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,581K shares, representing an increase of 19.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1398 by 19.72% over the last quarter.

