Industrial and Commercial Bank of China says mortgage NPL ratio rises

SHANGHAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 601398.SS, 1398.HK, the world's largest listed lender by assets, said on Friday it was impacted by property market adjustments made last year, with the non-performing loan ratio for mortgages rising.

The comments were made by Wang Jingwu, chief risk officer of ICBC at a press conference held after the lender posted annual results on Thursday.

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Tom Hogue)

