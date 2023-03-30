Industrial and Commercial Bank of China says mortgage NPL ratio rises

March 30, 2023 — 11:56 pm EDT

Written by Selena Li for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 601398.SS, 1398.HK, the world's largest listed lender by assets, said on Friday it was impacted by property market adjustments made last year, with the non-performing loan ratio for mortgages rising.

The comments were made by Wang Jingwu, chief risk officer of ICBC at a press conference held after the lender posted annual results on Thursday.

