Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited - Depositary Receipt () (IDCBY) Price Target Increased by 14.13% to 10.54

The average one-year price target for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:IDCBY) has been revised to 10.54 / share. This is an increase of 14.13% from the prior estimate of 9.24 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.23 to a high of 11.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.16% from the latest reported closing price of 10.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDCBY is 0.47%, an increase of 3.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.44% to 3,391,650K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 460,687K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424,228K shares, representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDCBY by 27.35% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 225,954K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194,765K shares, representing an increase of 13.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDCBY by 30.36% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 193,980K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163,734K shares, representing an increase of 15.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDCBY by 31.56% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 180,120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176,953K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDCBY by 13.07% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 136,731K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,581K shares, representing an increase of 19.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDCBY by 19.72% over the last quarter.

