Industria de Diseño Textil (WSE:ITX) Price Target Increased by 13.41% to 247.67

The average one-year price target for Industria de Diseño Textil (WSE:ITX) has been revised to PLN247.67 / share. This is an increase of 13.41% from the prior estimate of PLN218.38 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of PLN210.60 to a high of PLN290.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.09% from the latest reported closing price of PLN219.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industria de Diseño Textil. This is an decrease of 436 owner(s) or 99.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITX is 0.27%, an increase of 48.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.69% to 649K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 526K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 97.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITX by 348.06% over the last quarter.

Generali Investments CEE, investicni spolecnost, a.s. holds 101K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares , representing a decrease of 78.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITX by 37.61% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing a decrease of 46.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITX by 17.81% over the last quarter.

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