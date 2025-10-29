Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (IDEXY) Price Target Decreased by 21.04% to 16.28

The average one-year price target for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:IDEXY) has been revised to $16.28 / share. This is a decrease of 21.04% from the prior estimate of $20.62 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.82 to a high of $27.29 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 34.09% from the latest reported closing price of $24.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDEXY is 0.40%, an increase of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 136.13% to 14,274K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SOPAX - ClearBridge Dividend Strategy Fund holds 9,245K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,468K shares , representing an increase of 62.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDEXY by 37.43% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 924K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares , representing an increase of 53.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDEXY by 14.27% over the last quarter.

MAPAX - MainStay MAP Equity Fund holds 894K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares , representing an increase of 56.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDEXY by 0.15% over the last quarter.

QLMETX - ClearBridge Variable Dividend Strategy Portfolio Class II holds 484K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares , representing an increase of 61.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDEXY by 34.27% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 353K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing an increase of 48.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDEXY by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.