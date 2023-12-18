Industria De Diseno Textil SA - ADR (IDEXY) Price Target Increased by 5.28% to 22.76

The average one-year price target for Industria De Diseno Textil SA - ADR (OTC:IDEXY) has been revised to 22.76 / share. This is an increase of 5.28% from the prior estimate of 21.62 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.90 to a high of 26.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.01% from the latest reported closing price of 20.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industria De Diseno Textil SA - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDEXY is 0.11%, an increase of 12.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.09% to 549K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 233K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDEXY by 9.90% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 110K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 12.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDEXY by 13.36% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 88K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 25.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDEXY by 48.26% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 38K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDEXY by 4.65% over the last quarter.

LAZARD RETIREMENT SERIES INC - Lazard Retirement Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Investor Shares holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 18.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDEXY by 27.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.