Industria De Diseno Textil SA - ADR (IDEXY) Price Target Increased by 11.41% to 20.13

The average one-year price target for Industria De Diseno Textil SA - ADR (OTC:IDEXY) has been revised to 20.13 / share. This is an increase of 11.41% from the prior estimate of 18.07 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.81 to a high of 24.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.39% from the latest reported closing price of 19.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industria De Diseno Textil SA - ADR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDEXY is 0.10%, an increase of 453.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 107.08% to 487K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 229K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares, representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDEXY by 27.30% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 106K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDEXY by 11.76% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 65K shares. No change in the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 39K shares.

LAZARD RETIREMENT SERIES INC - Lazard Retirement Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Investor Shares holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 64.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDEXY by 264.23% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.