Industria de Diseno Textil Inditex (IDEXY) Declares $0.33 Dividend

Industria de Diseno Textil Inditex said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.33 per share ($0.66 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.83%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industria de Diseno Textil Inditex. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDEXY is 0.01%, a decrease of 65.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 202.40% to 171K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.71% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Industria de Diseno Textil Inditex is $17.67. The forecasts range from a low of $12.43 to a high of $21.77. The average price target represents an increase of 55.71% from its latest reported closing price of $11.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Industria de Diseno Textil Inditex is $31,744MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 108K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Boston Private Wealth holds 42K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 29.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDEXY by 99.83% over the last quarter.

GDMIX - Lazard Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 138.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDEXY by 39.29% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 48.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDEXY by 85.40% over the last quarter.

Front Row Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 39.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDEXY by 0.26% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.