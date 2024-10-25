Is Industria de Diseno Textil (IDEXY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Industria de Diseno Textil SA is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 212 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Industria de Diseno Textil SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDEXY's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that IDEXY has returned about 35.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 20.4%. This means that Industria de Diseno Textil SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Burlington Stores (BURL). The stock is up 30% year-to-date.

In Burlington Stores' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Industria de Diseno Textil SA belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.1% so far this year, so IDEXY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Burlington Stores falls under the Retail - Discount Stores industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #160. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.8%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Industria de Diseno Textil SA and Burlington Stores. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.