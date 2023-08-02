Industria De Diseno Textil (IDEXF) Price Target Increased by 14.67% to 41.02

The average one-year price target for Industria De Diseno Textil (OTC:IDEXF) has been revised to 41.02 / share. This is an increase of 14.67% from the prior estimate of 35.77 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.21 to a high of 49.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.53% from the latest reported closing price of 38.50 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industria De Diseno Textil. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDEXF is 0.54%, an increase of 7.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.81% to 200,246K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 18,526K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,299K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDEXF by 13.29% over the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,873K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,846K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDEXF by 10.48% over the last quarter.
CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 11,201K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,201K shares, representing a decrease of 17.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDEXF by 5.66% over the last quarter.
ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 10,212K shares. No change in the last quarter.
CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 9,904K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,905K shares, representing an increase of 20.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDEXF by 33.45% over the last quarter.
