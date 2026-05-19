INDUS runs a two-stock book — and just added more of the bigger one

Key Points

Added 126,500 shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT); estimated trade size $6.45 million (based on quarterly average pricing)

Quarter-end stake value rose by $8.16 million, reflecting both share purchases and price appreciation

Transaction represented a 16.24% change in 13F AUM

Fund now holds 682,224 shares, valued at $34.31 million

H World Group Limited now accounts for 86.37% of INDUS Capital Partners’ reportable U.S. equity assets

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INDUS Capital Partners reported a buy of 126,500 NASDAQ:HTHT shares in its May 13, 2026, SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $6.45 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Added 126,500 shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) ; estimated trade size $6.45 million (based on quarterly average pricing)

; estimated trade size $6.45 million (based on quarterly average pricing) Quarter-end stake value rose by $8.16 million, reflecting both share purchases and price appreciation

Transaction represented a 16.24% change in 13F AUM

Fund now holds 682,224 shares, valued at $34.31 million

H World Group Limited now accounts for 86.37% of INDUS Capital Partners’ reportable U.S. equity assets

What happened

According to a May 13, 2026, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, INDUS Capital Partners increased its position in H World Group Limited by 126,500 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $6.45 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The value of the H World Group Limited holding at quarter end grew by $8.16 million, reflecting both additional share purchases and share price movement.

What else to know

Buy activity brings position to 86.37% of INDUS Capital Partners’ reportable 13F assets

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:KT: $5.42 million (13.6% of AUM)

As of May 12, 2026, H World Group Limited shares were priced at $48.54, up 34.1% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 7.41 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.71 billion Net Income (TTM) $745.74 million Dividend Yield 4.40% Price (as of market close May 12, 2026) $48.54

Company snapshot

Operates a diversified portfolio of hotel brands, including HanTing, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, and Steigenberger, generating revenue primarily from leased, owned, manachised, and franchised hotel operations.

Utilizes a mixed business model combining direct hotel ownership, leases, and franchise agreements to scale its network and optimize capital efficiency.

Targets business and leisure travelers in China and select international markets, serving both domestic and international guests through a broad range of hotel segments.

H World Group Limited is a leading hotel operator in China with a rapidly expanding international footprint. The company leverages a multi-brand strategy and asset-light franchise model to drive growth and operational scale. Its broad brand portfolio and focus on both business and leisure travelers provide a competitive advantage in the dynamic lodging industry.

What this transaction means for investors

INDUS Capital Partners adding to H World Group matters less as a stock signal than as a reminder of what kind of fund this is. Two holdings, one at 86% of the portfolio — that's not a typical institutional setup. Funds that concentrated are usually running a focused thesis: a regional specialist, a single-market macro bet, or a manager treating the 13F as a vehicle for one core idea. INDUS fits that profile, with H World as the idea and KT Corp as a distant second. H World operates hotel brands across China — HanTing, JI Hotel, Steigenberger — through owned, leased, and franchised properties. The asset-light franchise model scales without proportional capital drag, which is what draws long-term interest. When a two-stock fund adds to its dominant position, it reflects the manager's conviction — not broader institutional sentiment. Worth noting if you already follow H World; worth a look if you don't.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.