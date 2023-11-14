INDUS Reports Profit In Q3; Projects Good FY Operating Results With Slightly Reduced Sales Target

(RTTNews) - INDUS Holding AG (INHG) posted a third quarter profit after tax to shareholders of 21.4 million euros compared to a loss of 50.7 million euros, previous year. Profit per share from continuing operations was 0.87 euros compared to a loss of 0.03 euros. Operating income or EBIT was 32.1 million euros compared to 10.3 million euros. Sales were 459.7 million euros compared to 458.8 million euros, previous year.

In the first nine months of 2023, operating income or EBIT rose by 19.5% to 116.9 million euros. EBIT before impairment losses was 134.5 million euros compared to 137.6 million euros. Sales were up by 1.4% to 1.36 billion euros.

The Board of Management now forecasts full-year sales to be in the forecast range of 1.8 billion euros to 1.9 billion euros. The company projects operating income at the lower end of the range of 145 million euros to 165 million euros and an EBIT margin at the upper end of the forecast range of between 7% and 8%. EBIT excluding impairment losses is expected to be at the upper end of the guidance range.

Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the INDUS Board of Management, said: "Despite the slightly reduced sales target, we expect good operating results for the year as a whole and, in particular, a rising EBIT margin." For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

