INDUS Realty Trust Loses 6% After Pricing 2.15 Mln Share Offering

(RTTNews) - Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) are down more than 6% Wednesday morning at $64.00.

Tuesday the company has priced its upsized public offering of 2.15 million common shares at $66 per share.

The newly issued shares are expected to begin trading on October 6, 2021.

INDUS intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, which is expected to close on October 8, 2021, for corporate purposes.

INDT has traded in the range of $51.25 - $80.35 in the past 52 weeks.

