INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased INDT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -92.46% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of INDT was $67.2, representing a -16.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.35 and a 40.56% increase over the 52 week low of $47.81.

INDT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). INDT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.34.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INDT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.