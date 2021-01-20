INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.99 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased INDT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 298% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of INDT was $69.95, representing a -12.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.35 and a 143.97% increase over the 52 week low of $28.67.

INDT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INDT Dividend History page.

