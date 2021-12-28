INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2021

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased INDT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $78.88, the dividend yield is .81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INDT was $78.88, representing a -1.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.16 and a 40.11% increase over the 52 week low of $56.30.

INDT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP). INDT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.69.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the indt Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to INDT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INDT as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS)

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCZ with an decrease of -4.02% over the last 100 days. IEUS has the highest percent weighting of INDT at 0.44%.

