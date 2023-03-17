INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) Declares $0.18 Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. said on March 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $65.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.09%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 1.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=225).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.57% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is $69.62. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 5.57% from its latest reported closing price of $65.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc.. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INDT is 0.32%, an increase of 10.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 8,181K shares. The put/call ratio of INDT is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Centerbridge Partners holds 1,512K shares representing 14.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 1,049K shares representing 10.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Monarch Alternative Capital holds 714K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares, representing a decrease of 25.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDT by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 527K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDT by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 483K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares, representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDT by 17.53% over the last quarter.

INDUS Realty Trust Background Information

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. Griffin recently completed the sale of an approximately 40,000 square foot office/flex building and currently owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

