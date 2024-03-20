News & Insights

Indus Holding Turns To Profit In FY23, Ad. EBITA Down On Stable Sales; Sees Sales Growth In FY24

March 20, 2024

(RTTNews) - Indus Holding AG (INHG), a German Engineering and Infrastructure holding company, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2023 earnings after taxes was 56.1 million euros, compared to previous year's loss of 41.4 million euros.

Earnings after taxes from continuing operations grew to 139.7 million euros from last year's 115.9 million euros. Earnings per share from continuing operations were 3.10 euros, up from 3.04 euros a year ago.

Operating income or EBIT grew to 149.6 million euros from previous year's 133.7 million euros, in a challenging market. The EBIT margin rose to 8.3% from last year's 7.4%.

Adjusted EBITA stood at 188.1 million euros, down from previous year's 194.3 million euros.

Sales for the year remained stable at 1.80 billion euros.

Further, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose a divided of 1.20 euros per share to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 22, higher than previous year's 0.80 euro per share.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, INDUS expects growing sales although general environment remains uncertain.

For the full year 2024, sales would be between 1.85 billion euros and 1.95 billion euros, and EBIT would be between 145 million euros and 165 million euros.

