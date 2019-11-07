INDUS Holding Takes EUR 12.5 Mln Charges In Q3

(RTTNews) - INDUS Holding AG said it recognized non-cash write-downs on goodwill and on property, plant and equipment in the amount of EUR 12.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The company noted that the write-downs exclusively relate to the Automotive Technology segment. They are the result of the poorer outlook of the entities affected by the write-downs, which became apparent during the current planning process and the subsequent impairment tests.

The company continues to project operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) before impairment of between 129 million euros and 135 million euros for the full year 2019. Earnings before interest and taxes are expected to amount to between 116 million euros and 122 million euros, taking the write-downs into account.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.