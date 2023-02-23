Indus Holding Slips To Loss In FY22, Sales Rise

(RTTNews) - Indus Holding AG (INHG), a German Engineering, Infrastructure and Materials holding company, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 loss after taxes was 51.0 million euros, compared to previous year's profit of 47.6 million euros.

Operating income or EBIT amounted to 133.7 million euros, down from previous year's 165.6 million euros, with the corresponding EBIT margin at 7.4 percent, compared to 10.1 percent last year.

Adjusted EBIT was 176.5 million euros, compared to 168.1 million euros last year. Adjusted EBIT margin was at 9.8 percent, down from previous year's 10.3 percent.

Sales grew 10.4 percent to 1.80 billion euros from last year's 1.63 billion euros.

Looking ahead, Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the Board of Management, said, "The repositioning now completed makes us optimistic for the year 2023. Going forward, we will focus our portfolio on highly specialized industrial technology in attractive market niches. This is reflected in the continuing operations. We can now take off from this strong basis."

