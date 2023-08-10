News & Insights

INDUS Holding H1 Profit From Cont. Ops. Declines, Sales Up 2.0%; Confirms Guidance

(RTTNews) - INDUS Holding AG reported that its first-half earnings after taxes from continuing operations was 47.5 million euros compared to 56.9 million euros, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.76 euros compared to 2.10 euros, last year. Operating income or EBIT was 84.9 million euros compared to 87.4 million euros, last year. The EBIT margin was 9.4% compared to 9.9%.

First-half sales rose by 2.0% to 904.1 million euros from 886.3 million euros, previous year.

The Board of Management expects full-year sales to be at the lower end of the forecast range of 1.9 billion euros to 2.0 billion euros. Excluding possible impairment losses on goodwill, INDUS continues to project EBIT of between 145 million euros and 165 million euros. The EBIT margin is expected to be at the upper end of the forecast range of 7% to 8%.

The Board of Management continues to forecast free cash flow above 100 million euros for the full year.

