INDUS Holding H1 Operating Income Declines; Adjusts Forecast - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - INDUS Holding AG (INHG) reported that its first half earnings after taxes rose to 32.1 million euros from 21.7 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 1.21 euros, compared to 0.80 euros. Operating income or EBIT was 64.1 million euros compared to 84.9 million euros. First half sales were 839.1 million euros compared to 904.1 million euros, last year.

INDUS now projects sales of between 1.70 billion euros and 1.80 billion euros, revised from prior guidance of 1.85 billion euros to 1.95 billion euros, and operating income or EBIT of between 125 million euros and 145 million euros, revised from prior guidance of 145 million euros to 165 million euros, for the full year 2024.

