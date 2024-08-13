News & Insights

Markets

INDUS Holding H1 Operating Income Declines; Adjusts Forecast - Quick Facts

August 13, 2024 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - INDUS Holding AG (INHG) reported that its first half earnings after taxes rose to 32.1 million euros from 21.7 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 1.21 euros, compared to 0.80 euros. Operating income or EBIT was 64.1 million euros compared to 84.9 million euros. First half sales were 839.1 million euros compared to 904.1 million euros, last year.

INDUS now projects sales of between 1.70 billion euros and 1.80 billion euros, revised from prior guidance of 1.85 billion euros to 1.95 billion euros, and operating income or EBIT of between 125 million euros and 145 million euros, revised from prior guidance of 145 million euros to 165 million euros, for the full year 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.