Indus Holding FY22 Profit From Cont. Ops. Declines; Organic Growth In Sales At 8.3%

(RTTNews) - Indus Holding AG (INHG) reported fiscal 2022 earnings after taxes from continuing operations of 72.9 million euros compared to 97.8 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share of the continuing operations was 2.68 euros compared to 3.68 euros, prior year.

EBIT was 133.7 million euros compared to 165.6 million euros, prior year. EBIT margin was 7.4% compared to 10.1%. Earnings before interest and taxes before impairment was at 176.5 million euros, and exceeded previous year's 168.1 million euros. EBIT margin before impairment losses was 9.8% compared to 10.3%.

Sales in fiscal 2022 increased by 10.4% to 1.80 billion euros. The Group's organic growth was 8.3%.

"The good performance of the continuing operations shows that the painful divestment of the automotive series suppliers and our concentration on highly specialized industrial engineering put us in an excellent position for the future," said Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the Board of Management of INDUS Holding AG.

For fiscal 2023, the Board of Management projects growing sales of between 1.9 billion euros and 2.0 billion euros as well as EBIT of between 145 million euros and 165 million euros.

By 2025, INDUS aims to generate sales of well over 2 billon euros and an EBIT margin of more than 10%.

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 0.80 euros per share to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

