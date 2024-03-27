Indus Holding Buys UK's COLSON X-Cel For Undisclosed Financial Terms

(RTTNews) - Indus Holding AG (INHG), a German Engineering and Infrastructure holding company, Wednesday announced the acquisition of British measurement and control technology company COLSON X-Cel. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pneumatic Components Ltd, a unit of INDUS portfolio company HORNGROUP, is buying South Yorkshire-based COLSON X-Cel, which develops and produces industrial valves for measurement and control technology.

COLSON X-Cel, with around 40 employees, generates annual sales of around 7 million euros.

Axel Meyer, member of the INDUS Board of Management responsible for the Engineering segment, said, "COLSON complements our portfolio in the technology area of fluid technology very well, which includes the HORNGROUP with its brands FLACO, PCL and TECALEMIT as well as the INDUS subsidiary GSR Ventiltechnik."

In March 2024, INDUS had already acquired the remaining 15% of the US company TECALEMIT Inc. on behalf of the HORNGROUP.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.