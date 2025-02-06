INDUS Group Expands Portfolio With Acquisition Of Sweden's ELECTRO TRADING

(RTTNews) - INDUS Group (INHG), Thursday announced that it strengthens its portfolio with an international acquisition as its subsidiary, HAUFF-TECHNIK, acquires 100 percent of the shares in Swedish company ELECTRO TRADING ET AB, effective January 1.

ELECTRO TRADING, an importer and distributor serving the power grid, renewable energy, construction, and infrastructure sectors, generates annual sales of approximately EUR 5 million. Headquartered in Bromma near Stockholm, with an additional location in Kristianstad, the company expands HAUFF-TECHNIK's market presence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.