Indra Sistemas (XTRA:IDA) Price Target Increased by 13.37% to 50.55

The average one-year price target for Indra Sistemas (XTRA:IDA) has been revised to 50,55 € / share. This is an increase of 13.37% from the prior estimate of 44,59 € dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33,36 € to a high of 63,06 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.04% from the latest reported closing price of 49,54 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Indra Sistemas. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDA is 0.31%, an increase of 11.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.25% to 9,604K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,251K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares , representing an increase of 10.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 35.05% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 942K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares , representing an increase of 28.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 56.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 782K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares , representing an increase of 15.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 56.08% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 742K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 25.53% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 566K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares , representing a decrease of 36.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 10.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.