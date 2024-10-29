News & Insights

Indra Sistemas Expands Stake in TESS DEFENCE

October 29, 2024 — 07:33 am EDT

Indra Sistemas (ES:IDR) has released an update.

Indra Sistemas has announced an agreement to increase its stake in TESS DEFENCE, a Spanish military vehicle company, from 24.67% to 51.01% for 106.7 million euros. This strategic move aligns with Indra’s plan to lead Spain’s defense sector, consolidating TESS as a key player in armored vehicle programs. The acquisition allows Indra to fully integrate TESS, enhancing its role in future defense projects.

