Indra Sistemas Expands Stake in TESS DEFENCE

Indra Sistemas has announced an agreement to increase its stake in TESS DEFENCE, a Spanish military vehicle company, from 24.67% to 51.01% for 106.7 million euros. This strategic move aligns with Indra’s plan to lead Spain’s defense sector, consolidating TESS as a key player in armored vehicle programs. The acquisition allows Indra to fully integrate TESS, enhancing its role in future defense projects.

