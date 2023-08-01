Indosat (PTITF) Price Target Increased by 9.80% to 0.61

The average one-year price target for Indosat (OTC:PTITF) has been revised to 0.61 / share. This is an increase of 9.80% from the prior estimate of 0.56 dated April 27, 2022.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.44 to a high of 0.76 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.22% from the latest reported closing price of 0.61 / share.
Indosat Declares $255.70 Dividend
On May 17, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $255.70 per share. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $248.06 per share.
At the current share price of $0.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 41,835.73%.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Indosat. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTITF is 0.08%, an increase of 30.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.76% to 65,630K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,840K shares. No change in the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,858K shares. No change in the last quarter.
DEM - WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund N holds 5,783K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,959K shares, representing an increase of 14.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTITF by 10.50% over the last quarter.
DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,834K shares. No change in the last quarter.
SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,399K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,996K shares, representing an increase of 9.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTITF by 13.21% over the last quarter.
