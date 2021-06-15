Indorama in exclusive talks to acquire Brazil's Oxiteno

SAO PAULO, June 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's Indorama Ventures IVL.BK is in exclusive talks with Brazilian company Ultrapar UGPA3.SA to acquire its Oxiteno chemical unit for 1.5 billion reais ($297.43 million), newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.

Oxiteno has 11 plants in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay and the United States.

Ultrapar has been divesting some assets to concentrate on oil and gas businesses.

The Brazilian company declined to comment on the matter and Indorama did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

