urban-gro, which provides equipment and services for the commercial indoor horticulture market, raised $54 million by offering 5.4 million shares at $10 in its Nasdaq uplisting. At pricing, it commands a diluted market cap of about $103 million.



The company originally filed to raise $20 million in January, before upping the deal size to $25 million and then $45 million; it further upsizing the deal at pricing. urban-gro sold shares roughly in line with its stock price on the OTC in mid-January, but well below its last close of $47, following a spike last week.



Much larger peer Hydrofarm Holdings (HYFM), also a "picks and shovels" play on the cannabis market, went public in December and popped 160% on its first day; it closed Thursday with a 302% return from offer.



urban-gro plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol UGRO. ThinkEquity acted as lead manager on the deal.

The article Indoor gardening supplier urban-gro prices upsized Nasdaq offering at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

