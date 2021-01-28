Agrify, which provides turnkey indoor farming solutions, raised $54 million by offering 5.4 million shares at $10, the high end of the range of $8 to $10. The company offered 0.4 million more shares than anticipated. It originally planned to offer 2.8 million shares before increasing the offering to 5 million shares on Tuesday.



The company claims to differentiate itself with a bundled solution of equipment, software, and services that is turnkey, end-to-end, fully integrated and optimized for precision growing. Revenue mainly comes from core hardware product, the Agrify Vertical Farming Unit, as well as facility build-outs. Agrify provides products to a variety of agricultural segments, citing cannabis as a key market opportunity.



Agrify plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AGFY. Maxim Group LLC and Roth Capital acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Indoor farming services provider Agrify prices further upsized IPO at $10 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



