JAKARTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas has approved a 3.7 trillion rupiah ($238.71 million) development plan for steamflood enhanced oil recovery in Rokan block, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

($1 = 15,500.0000 rupiah)

