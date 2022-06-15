Indonesia's trade surplus smaller than expected in May

Commodities

JAKARTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed more than expected in May, as exports grew more slowly than predicted due to the country's ban on palm oil shipments, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

Exports were worth $21.51 billion, up 27% from a year earlier, compared with the 38.69% growth expected in a Reuters poll. Imports grew 30.74% on a yearly basis to $18.61 billion, versus the poll's 32.80% forecast.

The May trade surplus was $2.9 billion, compared with the poll's prediction of a $3.83 billion surplus and April's $7.56 billion surplus.

