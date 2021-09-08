Indonesia's Timah sees global tin price staying above $30,000/T -official

JAKARTA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indonesian tin miner PT Timah TINS.JK expects global tin prices to stay above $30,000 per tonne for the rest of the year amid low inventory condition of the metal, finance director Wibisono said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Timah maintains its guidance for 2021 refined tin output of 30,000 tonnes, despite production decline in the first half of the year.

Production had gradually improved in the second quarter and expected to continue rising in the following quarters, corporate secretary Abdullah Umar Baswedan added.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.