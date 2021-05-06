Indonesia's Timah Q1 refined tin production down 63.1% y/y

Refined tin production from Indonesia's PT Timah, one of the world's top tin miners, fell 63.1% in the first quarter from the same period last year, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Timah's refined tin production in the first three months of 2021 was 5,220 tonnes, down from the 14,133 tonnes produced last year.

"The effects from the COVID-19 pandemic are still continuing to impact production," PT Timah Corporate Secretary Abdullah Umar Baswedan said.

Sales of Timah's refined tin also fell over 60% in the first quarter to 5,912 tonnes from 17,553 tonnes last year, data from the statement showed.

