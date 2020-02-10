Indonesia's Timah may increase tin output by 5% in 2020, monitoring price

JAKARTA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state tin miner PT Timah is expected to increase refined tin output this year by around 5% annually, corporate secretary Abdullah Umar Baswedan said on Monday. "This year, the target will increase slightly from the realised output (in 2019). Maybe around 5%, but we are monitoring the price condition," he told reporters. Timah, a world's major tin exporter, is yet to release its 2019 results, but Baswedan said output last year was estimated at around 65,000 to 70,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com; +62 21 2992 7610; Reuters Messaging: fransiska.nangoy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: INDONESIA TIMAH TBK/ (URGENT)

