Indonesia's Timah 2021 refined tin output and sales to fall from a year ago

JAKARTA, April 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia's PT Timah TINS.JK, one of the world's top tin miners, will produce and sell less refined tin in 2021 compared to a year ago, the company's finance director said on Tuesday.

The company is set to produce 34,000 tonnes of refined tin this year, down 25.6% from 45,698 tonnes in 2020, said Wibisono who goes by only one name. For refined tin sales, Timah is set to sell 31,000 tonnes this year, down 44.4% from the 55,782 tonnes sold in 2020.

Timah said last year that it would restrict output and exports of tin while it reassessed global demand during the pandemic, which impacted the metal markets.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Martin Petty)

