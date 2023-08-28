Indonesia's TBS Energi Utama buys Asia Medical Enviro from Dymon Asia

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia's TBS Energi Utama TOBA.JK has acquired 100% of Singapore's largest biohazardous and medical waste treatment services firm Asia Medical Enviro Services from Dymon Asia Private Equity, according to a joint statement.

The deal value was not disclosed in the statement issued by the three companies late on Monday.

TBS Energi, which counts Singapore-registered Highland Strategic Holdings as its largest shareholder, operates in businesses comprising electricity, mining, plantation and renewable energy.

Founded in 2012, Dymon Asia is headquartered in Singapore and focuses on making private equity investments in Southeast Asia. It has assets under management amounting to $1.3 billion, according to its website.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.