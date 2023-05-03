Indonesia's Sumatra robusta coffee bean exports drop 55% y/y in March

BANDAR LAMPUNG, May 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's shipments of Sumatra robusta coffee beans stood at 7,529.46 tonnes in March, a 55% drop on yearly basis, trade office data showed on Wednesday.
Sumatra coffee bean exports also dropped 37.34% on monthly basis from 12,016.6 tonnes shipped in February.
Month
Exports (tonnes)
2023
March
7,529.46
February
12,016.6
January
15,006.2
2022
December
52,382.6
November
57,502.4
October
32,476.0
September
27,377.1
August
36,313.2
July
16,863.6
June
16,980.4
May
12,047.9
April
13,647.9
March
16,833.9
February
14,155.0
January
23,511.7
(Reporting by Mas Alina Arifin in Bandar Lampung, Writing by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
