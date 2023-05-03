Indonesia's Sumatra robusta coffee bean exports drop 55% y/y in March

BANDAR LAMPUNG, May 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's shipments of Sumatra robusta coffee beans stood at 7,529.46 tonnes in March, a 55% drop on yearly basis, trade office data showed on Wednesday.

Sumatra coffee bean exports also dropped 37.34% on monthly basis from 12,016.6 tonnes shipped in February.

Month

Exports (tonnes)

2023

March

7,529.46

February

12,016.6

January

15,006.2

2022

December

52,382.6

November

57,502.4

October

32,476.0

September

27,377.1

August

36,313.2

July

16,863.6

June

16,980.4

May

12,047.9

April

13,647.9

March

16,833.9

February

14,155.0

January

23,511.7

(Reporting by Mas Alina Arifin in Bandar Lampung, Writing by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

