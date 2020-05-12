Indonesia's state miner Inalum raises $2.5 bln in global bonds

JAKARTA, May 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia mining holding company PT Indonesia Asahan Alumunium (Inalum) has raised $2.5 billion through a global bonds sale, the ministry of state-owned enterprises said on Tuesday.

The bonds were sold in three tranches, of maturities 5-, 10-, and 30-years, the ministry said in a statement, with coupon rates of 4.75%, 5.45% and 5.8% respectively.

The proceed will be used to refinance Inalum's maturing $1 billion debt, the ministry added, as well as for project financing.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

