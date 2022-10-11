Indonesia's September refined tin exports up 16% y/y - trade ministry

JAKARTA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia in September shipped 7,003.88 tonnes of refined tin products, such as tin ingot and solder bars, up 15.98% compared to the same month last year, Trade Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

In the January to September period, Indonesia exported 58,178.69 tones of refined tin, the data showed, with the biggest buyers being China and Singapore.

Month

Exports (tonnes)

Y/Y pct change

2022

September

7,003.88

+15.98

August

8,633.05

+15.15

July

5,046.87

-23.08

June

8,291.78

+47.47

May

5,283.46

-1.42

April

9,243.57

+31.91

March

6,674.91

+10.45%

February

6,784.39

+57.29

January

1,216.44

-70.65

2021

December

7,966.70

+24.94

November

6,317.93

+38.8

October

7,798.94

+72.4

September

6,038.80

+8.3

August

7,497.19

+21.7

July

6,560.78

+35.4

June

5,622.81

-0.7

May

5,359.7

+36

April

7,007.29

+66

March

6,043.21

+33.1

February

4,313.61

-42.2

January

4,144.6

-42

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

