Indonesia's ruling party backs provincial governor Ganjar for 2024 presidency

April 21, 2023 — 02:47 am EDT

April 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's ruling party has endorsed a provincial governor, Ganjar Pranowo, as its candidate for the 2024 presidential election, its chief said on Friday.

The world's third-largest democracy is set to hold its presidential election on Feb. 14, 2024.

