Indonesia's regulator, BP sign contract extension for LNG working areas

JAKARTA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia has extended a production sharing contract with BP and its partners for Berau, Muturi, and Wiriagar working areas, which supply the Tangguh LNG plant in West Papua, the country's upstream oil and gas regulator, SKK Migas, said on Friday.

BP's previous contract was due to expire in 2035. It was not immediately clear how long the extension would last.

Tangguh Train-3 has faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the plant is expected to come onstream in March 2023, SKK Migas said earlier this year.

