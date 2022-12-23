BP

Indonesia's regulator, BP sign contract extension for LNG working areas

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 23, 2022 — 03:02 am EST

Written by Bernadette Christina and Ananda Teresia for Reuters ->

Adds context

JAKARTA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia has extended a production sharing contract with BP and its partners for Berau, Muturi, and Wiriagar working areas, which supply the Tangguh LNG plant in West Papua, the country's upstream oil and gas regulator, SKK Migas, said on Friday.

BP's previous contract was due to expire in 2035. It was not immediately clear how long the extension would last.

Tangguh Train-3 has faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the plant is expected to come onstream in March 2023, SKK Migas said earlier this year.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina and Ananda Teresia; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Ananda.Teresia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.