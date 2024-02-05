Indonesia's refined tin exports slump 99% y/y in January

Adds details in paragraphs 2 and 3 on reason for decline

JAKARTA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia exported 0.4 metric tons of refined tin in January, down 99% from the same month last year, data from Trade Ministry showed on Monday.

On a monthly basis, exports also dropped from nearly 6,000 tons in December.

Exports were likely affected by the delays in approval of annual work plans for mining companies, including for tin miners, said Jabin Sufianto, secretary of the Indonesia's Tin Exporters Association said.

Month

Exports (tonnes)

Y/Y pct change

2024

January

0.40

-99.97

2023

Dec

5,975.37

-22.5

Nov

7,562.55

+42.03

Oct

5,447.19

-21.11

Sept

5,834.54

-16.69

Aug

4,984.75

-42.26

July

7,029.13

+39.28

June

7,990.42

-3.63

May

7,108.60

+34.54

April

7,268.86

-21.36

March

4,784.89

-28.32

February

3,187.29

-53.02

January

1,536.55

+26.31

