Indonesia's refined tin exports plunge 98% in Feb, trade ministry says

Adds context in paragraph 2-4

JAKARTA, March 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's refined tin exports dropped 98.27% on a yearly basis in February to 55 metric tons, data from the Trade Ministry showed on Friday, though shipments increased from January.

Exports of mining products from Indonesia have been affected by delays in approvals of annual work plans for mining companies, amid changes in the approval process at the mining ministry.

Earlier this month, a senior ministry official said authorities had approved production quota requests from 120 of the 723 mineral mining companies that applied, and that the ministry aimed to complete the entire process this month.

Mining of minerals such as , tin and copper has been affected by the delays.

Month Exports (tonnes) Y/Y pct change 2024 February 55.00 -98.27 January 0.40 -99.97 2023 Dec 5,975.37 -22.5 Nov 7,562.55 +42.03 Oct 5,447.19 -21.11 Sept 5,834.54 -16.69 Aug 4,984.75 -42.26 July 7,029.13 +39.28 June 7,990.42 -3.63 May 7,108.60 +34.54 April 7,268.86 -21.36 March 4,784.89 -28.32 February 3,187.29 -53.02 January 1,536.55 +26.31 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Mark Potter) ((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.