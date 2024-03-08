News & Insights

Indonesia's refined tin exports plunge 98% in Feb, trade ministry says

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

March 08, 2024 — 05:58 am EST

Written by Gayatri Suroyo for Reuters ->

Adds context in paragraph 2-4

JAKARTA, March 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's refined tin exports dropped 98.27% on a yearly basis in February to 55 metric tons, data from the Trade Ministry showed on Friday, though shipments increased from January.

Exports of mining products from Indonesia have been affected by delays in approvals of annual work plans for mining companies, amid changes in the approval process at the mining ministry.

Earlier this month, a senior ministry official said authorities had approved production quota requests from 120 of the 723 mineral mining companies that applied, and that the ministry aimed to complete the entire process this month.

Mining of minerals such as , tin and copper has been affected by the delays.

Month

Exports (tonnes)

Y/Y pct change

2024

February

55.00

-98.27

January

0.40

-99.97

2023

Dec

5,975.37

-22.5

Nov

7,562.55

+42.03

Oct

5,447.19

-21.11

Sept

5,834.54

-16.69

Aug

4,984.75

-42.26

July

7,029.13

+39.28

June

7,990.42

-3.63

May

7,108.60

+34.54

April

7,268.86

-21.36

March

4,784.89

-28.32

February

3,187.29

-53.02

January

1,536.55

+26.31

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Mark Potter)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.